Sunstone Metals Director Alters Shareholding Position

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a change in the financial holdings of its director, Malcolm Norris, who disposed of 3 million ordinary shares, reducing his direct holdings to 14,026,114 shares. This move, directed by the ASX, may interest investors monitoring the company’s leadership stock activities. Despite this disposal, Norris retains a significant stake in Sunstone, maintaining substantial indirect holdings and performance rights.

