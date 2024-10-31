Sunstone Metals Announces New Unquoted Securities Issuance

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of unquoted securities as part of a previously planned transaction, aligning with its strategic market activities. These securities, issued on October 28, 2024, were initially reported in an earlier announcement on September 9, 2024. This move reflects Sunstone’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and engage with market opportunities.

