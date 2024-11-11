News & Insights

Sunstone Metals Announces Major Gold-Copper Discovery

November 11, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a significant gold-copper discovery at its El Palmar site, marking a major milestone for the company. This Tier 1 discovery could enhance Sunstone’s position in the mineral exploration industry, potentially attracting investor interest. As the company continues its exploration, market participants are urged to stay informed about its progress and potential impact on stock performance.

