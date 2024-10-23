Sunstone Metals Advances Key Projects in Ecuador

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has made significant progress with its projects in Ecuador, notably at the Bramaderos and El Palmar sites. The company has defined a promising gold and silver deposit at Limon, and announced a substantial mineral resource estimate at El Palmar, highlighting their potential for future growth and value realization. These advancements, along with the commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement, position Sunstone as a promising player in the mining sector.

