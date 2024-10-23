News & Insights

Sunstone Metals Advances Key Projects in Ecuador

October 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has made significant progress with its projects in Ecuador, notably at the Bramaderos and El Palmar sites. The company has defined a promising gold and silver deposit at Limon, and announced a substantial mineral resource estimate at El Palmar, highlighting their potential for future growth and value realization. These advancements, along with the commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement, position Sunstone as a promising player in the mining sector.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
