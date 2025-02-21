Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) reported revenue of $214.77 million, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.65 million, representing a surprise of +4.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable ADR : $304.85 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $305.31.

: $304.85 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $305.31. Comparable Occupancy : 65.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.7%.

: 65.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.7%. Number of Hotels : 15 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Rooms : 7,253 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,255.

: 7,253 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,255. Comparable RevPAR : $199.07 versus $197.35 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $199.07 versus $197.35 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Room : $133.19 million versus $126.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $133.19 million versus $126.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues- Other operating : $21.93 million compared to the $16.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $21.93 million compared to the $16.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $59.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $59.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.02 compared to the -$0.03 average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

