Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 38.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $212.02 million, declining 13.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sunstone Hotel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Room' will reach $130.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other operating' stands at $21.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will likely reach $56.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Rooms' reaching 6,675. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,735 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $29.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.39 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sunstone Hotel here>>>



Shares of Sunstone Hotel have demonstrated returns of +1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

