Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) reported revenue of $247.48 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable ADR : $322.60 compared to the $327.18 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $322.60 compared to the $327.18 average estimate based on two analysts. Comparable Occupancy : 72.1% versus 74.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 72.1% versus 74.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Number of Hotels : 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of Rooms : 7,255 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,991.

: 7,255 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,991. Comparable RevPAR : $232.59 versus $243.56 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $232.59 versus $243.56 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Room : $151.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

: $151.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Revenues- Other operating : $24.82 million compared to the $21.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $24.82 million compared to the $21.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenues- Food and beverage : $71.37 million versus $71.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: $71.37 million versus $71.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.11 compared to the $0.10 average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

