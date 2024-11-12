Sunstone Hotel narrows 2024 adjusted FFO view to 79c-84c from 72c-84c

Consensus for 2024 FFO is 87c.
- Sunstone Hotel reports Q3 adjusted FFO 18c, consensus 20c
- Sunstone Hotel provides operational update
- Sunstone Hotel lowers FY24 AFFO view to 72c-84c from 78c-90c, consensus 89c
- Sunstone Hotel upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
