Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.74, changing hands as low as $10.61 per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.195 per share, with $12.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.
