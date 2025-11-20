Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRI shares, versus SHO:
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently down about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are down about 0.6%.
Also see: HUSV Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TSAT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PNRL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.