Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $18.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRI was trading at a 23.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRI shares, versus SHO:

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 7.5%.

