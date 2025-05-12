Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRI shares, versus SHO:
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 7.5%.
