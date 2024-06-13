Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are down about 0.3%.
