Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $21.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.45% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SHO.PRI was trading at a 12.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRI shares, versus SHO:

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are down about 1.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.