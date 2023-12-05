Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series I Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $20.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRI was trading at a 17.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.91% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 5.70% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRI) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are down about 2.1%.

