Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRH shares, versus SHO:
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: Funds Holding SCX
Funds Holding BW
Institutional Holders of SIM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.