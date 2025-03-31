Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $20.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SHO.PRH was trading at a 17.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.28% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRH shares, versus SHO:

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 0.8%.

