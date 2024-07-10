Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 3.2%.
