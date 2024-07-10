Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $21.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SHO.PRH was trading at a 11.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.88% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 3.2%.

