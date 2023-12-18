Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $21.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRH was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.67% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are down about 0.2%.
