Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRH shares, versus SHO:
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 3.8%.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
WHF Options Chain
WOR Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.