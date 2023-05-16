Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series H Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $20.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRH was trading at a 14.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.36% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO.PRH shares, versus SHO:
Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.125% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRH) is currently down about 4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 0.6%.
Also see: Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
Lennar Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of BSMR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.