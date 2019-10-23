Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series F Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.450% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRF was trading at a 10.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.36% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.450% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.450% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRF) is currently off about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are trading flat.

