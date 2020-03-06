Sunstone Hotel Investors' Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.950% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SHO.PRE was trading at a 1.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.55% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SHO.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.950% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc's 6.950% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SHO.PRE) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SHO) are up about 0.8%.

