Markets
SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors To Sell Hyatt Regency San Francisco To Blackstone For $279 Mln

June 23, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell the Hyatt Regency San Francisco to funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate for $279 million.

The 821-room hotel is being sold at a valuation of about $340,000 per room. The sale price represents a 21.4-times multiple on the property's adjusted EBITDAre and a 3.5% capitalization rate based on net operating income for the 12 months ended May 31, 2026.

Anticipating the sale, Sunstone used nearly $70 million of the expected proceeds to buy back common and preferred shares during 2026. The company said it is evaluating additional opportunities to deploy the remaining proceeds in a way that maximizes shareholder returns.

The transaction is expected to close in late July or early August.

"The sale is consistent with our strategy of more actively managing the portfolio to capitalize on higher private market values and recycle the proceeds into more accretive options on a risk-adjusted basis," said Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer.

Sunstone shares closed at $11.86 on Monday, down 0.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.