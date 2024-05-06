News & Insights

Markets
SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Q1 Adjusted FFO Declines

May 06, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Monday reported net income of $9.35 million or $0.05 per share for the first quarter, significantly lower than $17.32 million or $0.08 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by decline in revenue.

Funds From Operations or FFO decreased to $37.65 million or $0.19 per share from $49.51 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted FFO was $37.51 million or $0.18 per share, down from $43.82 million or $0.21 per share a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $217.17 million from $243.44 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $214.59 million.

Additionally, the Board of Sunstone Hotel Investors has declared a dividend of $0.09 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, to be paid on July 15, to stockholders of record on June 28.

Looking ahead, the company has revised its adjusted FFO per share outlook to $0.84 - $0.94 from $0.83 - $0.95.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.