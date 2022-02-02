Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) adds US$81m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 10.0%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 23% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.1% in the same timeframe.

While the last five years has been tough for Sunstone Hotel Investors shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Sunstone Hotel Investors isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Sunstone Hotel Investors reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 22% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 4% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SHO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sunstone Hotel Investors in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Sunstone Hotel Investors' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Sunstone Hotel Investors shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 10.0%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Sunstone Hotel Investors shareholders gained a total return of 5.3% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Sunstone Hotel Investors by clicking this link.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

