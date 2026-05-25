Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.74 in the previous session. Sunstone Hotel has gained 18.8% since the start of the year compared to the 0.4% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 12.7% return for the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2026, Sunstone Hotel reported EPS of $0.08 versus consensus estimate of $0.22 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.13%.

For the current fiscal year, Sunstone Hotel is expected to post earnings of $0.91 per share on $1 in revenues. This represents a 5.81% change in EPS on a 4.49% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.97 per share on $1.03 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.08% and 3.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Sunstone Hotel has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Sunstone Hotel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Sunstone Hotel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Sunstone Hotel passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Sunstone Hotel shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does SHO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SHO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT). CLDT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) beat our consensus estimate by 25.00%, and for the current fiscal year, CLDT is expected to post earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $312.59 million.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) have gained 24.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.43X and a P/CF of 6.81X.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is in the top 37% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SHO and CLDT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.