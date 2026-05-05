Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.96 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1.32 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.11 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $259.71 million from $234.07 million last year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.96 Mln. vs. $1.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $259.71 Mln vs. $234.07 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.88 To $ 0.96

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