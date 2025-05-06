Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Q1 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.32 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $9.35 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $234.06 million from $217.16 million last year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

