Sunstone Disposes Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Hotel for $47M

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. SHO recently sold Hilton New Orleans St. Charles, encompassing 252 rooms for a gross sale price of $47 million, or approximately $187,000 per key.

The sale price of the hotel reflects a multiple of 10.1 times of the 2024 Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and an 8.7% cap rate on 2024 Hotel Net Operating Income (NOI). Including the company's estimate of required near-term capital expenditures, the gross sale price reflects a multiple of 13.4 times of the Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and a 6.6% cap rate on 2024 Hotel NOI.

To prepare for the sale of the hotel, the company utilized favorable market conditions to completely reinvest the proceeds from the disposition into additional share repurchases.

From the beginning of 2025 through June 6, Sunstone has repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $8.84 per share, resulting in a total repurchase amount of $60 million before expenses. Since the start of 2022, the company has allocated $252 million to repurchase 25.8 million shares of its common stock, which accounts for nearly 12% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the period, at an average price of $9.77 per share.

The repurchase activity resulted in an accretive allocation of capital and created significant value for the company's shareholders through the implied cash flow multiple and discount to net asset value.

Sunstone expects that the hotel will need periodic renovation to uphold its competitive standing and sustain its current earnings level. The company intends to share more details about the sale, including its effect on the previously issued 2025 outlook, during the release of its second quarter earnings.

Management Commentary

Per Bryan Giglia, CEO of Sunstone, "We were able to divest the hotel at attractive pricing, eliminate near-term defensive capital expenditures and recycle the proceeds into a higher-yielding investment through the repurchase of our stock at a compelling discount. New Orleans remains an attractive lodging market for group events and leisure travel, and we will continue to benefit from exposure to the city through our ownership of the well-located JW Marriott."

SHO: In a Snapshot

Sunstone’s strategy is to create long-term shareholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. The company remains engaged in capital allocation opportunities despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

