Sunshine Oilsands Temporarily Halts Production for Repairs

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has announced a temporary suspension of its production due to necessary repair and maintenance work mandated by the Alberta Energy Regulator. This suspension is expected to strengthen the company’s future operations without significantly impacting its overall performance. The management is committed to closely monitoring the repairs to ensure the best interests of shareholders are maintained.

