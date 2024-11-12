News & Insights

Sunshine Oilsands Sees Improved Sales but Faces Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for Q3 2024, with petroleum sales rising to CAD26.3 million, up from CAD18.0 million the previous year. The company also reduced its net loss to CAD0.5 million from CAD15.7 million in Q3 2023, thanks to increased sales volume and lower operating costs. However, it still faced a net operating loss of CAD0.5 million, highlighting ongoing challenges in cost management.

