Sunshine Oilsands Relocates Canadian Headquarters

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters in Canada to a new address in Calgary, effective November 20, 2024. Investors may find this strategic move significant as it could reflect the company’s evolving operational strategies. The update comes as part of Sunshine Oilsands’ continuous efforts to optimize its business operations.

