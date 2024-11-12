Sunshine Metals Uncovers Promising Zinc at Highway East

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has announced the discovery of significant semi-massive sulphide containing zinc at their Highway East site, indicating potential for high-grade copper-gold mineralization similar to the nearby Highway Reward Mine. The company plans to conduct electromagnetic geophysical surveys in early 2025 to better target these mineral deposits. This promising development could attract attention from investors interested in the mining sector.

