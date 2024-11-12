News & Insights

Stocks

Sunshine Metals Uncovers Promising Zinc at Highway East

November 12, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has announced the discovery of significant semi-massive sulphide containing zinc at their Highway East site, indicating potential for high-grade copper-gold mineralization similar to the nearby Highway Reward Mine. The company plans to conduct electromagnetic geophysical surveys in early 2025 to better target these mineral deposits. This promising development could attract attention from investors interested in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:SHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.