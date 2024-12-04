Sunshine Metals Sees Stake Reduction by Major Holder

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunshine Metals Limited has seen a decrease in voting power by The Bank of Nova Scotia and its controlled entities, as they reduced their stake from 7.34% to 5.83%. The reduction was due to a series of in-market sales executed by 1832 Asset Management, impacting over 23 million shares. This development may attract the attention of investors monitoring shifts in substantial holdings within the company.

For further insights into AU:SHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.