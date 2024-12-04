News & Insights

Sunshine Metals Sees Stake Reduction by Major Holder

December 04, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has seen a decrease in voting power by The Bank of Nova Scotia and its controlled entities, as they reduced their stake from 7.34% to 5.83%. The reduction was due to a series of in-market sales executed by 1832 Asset Management, impacting over 23 million shares. This development may attract the attention of investors monitoring shifts in substantial holdings within the company.

