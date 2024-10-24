Sunshine Metals Announces Annual General Meeting

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2023, where key items such as the Annual Report and a resolution on Director re-election will be discussed. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by lodging their votes via proxy. This meeting could impact company leadership decisions, making it a significant event for investors.

