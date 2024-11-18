News & Insights

Sunshine Insurance Reports Strong Premium Income in 2024

November 18, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. (HK:6963) has released an update.

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. reported its unaudited premium income for its subsidiaries, with Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Co. achieving RMB 4,009,370,000 and Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation earning RMB 7,396,556,000 from January to October 2024. These figures reflect the company’s financial performance amid evolving market conditions. Investors keen on insurance stocks might find these numbers indicative of the company’s growth trajectory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

