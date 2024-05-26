News & Insights

Sunshine Gold Strikes New Copper Lode

May 26, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Gold Ltd has uncovered a new copper-rich lode at its Liontown project, with the Sapindinus Lode showing promising results over approximately 200 meters. The RC drilling program not only discovered the new lode but also extended the known gold-rich Liontown Footwall Lode, suggesting significant potential for resource expansion. The company is awaiting further assay results and plans continued exploration efforts.

