Sunshine Gold Ltd Boosts Exploration in Queensland

November 12, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Sunshine Gold Ltd is advancing its exploration projects in North Queensland, focusing on the Liontown gold-copper deposits, which show significant potential in both gold and zinc resources. The company is strategically enhancing its mineral resource portfolio by employing sophisticated metallurgical test work to optimize metal recovery rates. Investors eyeing opportunities in the mining sector may find Sunshine Gold’s developments promising as it continues to refine its extraction and recovery techniques.

