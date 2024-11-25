Sunshine Gold Expands Liontown Resource with Promising Finds

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.
Sunshine Gold Ltd is poised to announce a significant resource update at its Liontown project following successful diamond drilling in the Gap Zone, revealing substantial copper, gold, and zinc mineralization. The discovery of an electromagnetic conductor at Liontown West further enhances the project’s growth potential, setting the stage for a promising 2025. With these developments, Sunshine Gold is set to strengthen its position in the mining sector.
