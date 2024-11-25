News & Insights

Stocks

Sunshine Gold Expands Liontown Resource with Promising Finds

November 25, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Gold Ltd (AU:SHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunshine Gold Ltd is poised to announce a significant resource update at its Liontown project following successful diamond drilling in the Gap Zone, revealing substantial copper, gold, and zinc mineralization. The discovery of an electromagnetic conductor at Liontown West further enhances the project’s growth potential, setting the stage for a promising 2025. With these developments, Sunshine Gold is set to strengthen its position in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:SHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.