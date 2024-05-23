Sunshine Biopharma’s Revenue Soars 54% in Q1

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) has released an update.

Sunshine Biopharma has reported a significant 54% increase in revenue to $7.54 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, driven by new product launches and marketing efforts. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of $1.28 million, which is an improvement over the previous year’s $1.70 million loss. Sunshine Biopharma continues to expand its portfolio with new drug launches planned for 2024 and 2025, including a biosimilar to NEULASTA®.

