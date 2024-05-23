News & Insights

Stocks
SBFM

Sunshine Biopharma’s Revenue Soars 54% in Q1

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) has released an update.

Sunshine Biopharma has reported a significant 54% increase in revenue to $7.54 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, driven by new product launches and marketing efforts. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a net loss of $1.28 million, which is an improvement over the previous year’s $1.70 million loss. Sunshine Biopharma continues to expand its portfolio with new drug launches planned for 2024 and 2025, including a biosimilar to NEULASTA®.

For further insights into SBFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBFM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.