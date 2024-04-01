Sunshine Biopharma Spikes On Narrower Loss

(RTTNews) - Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) shares are surging more than 86 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss for the full year on an increase in revenue, and an absence of one-time charges compared to the prior year.

The fullyear loss was $26.744 million or $0.19 per share, compared to loss of $4.51 million or $1.76 per share, a year ago. In the prior year the company had recorded a one-time goodwill write-off.

Sales for the period increased to $24.09 million from $4.345 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $0.11, up 85.95 percent from the previous close of $0.06 on a volume of 166,412,248.

