News & Insights

Markets
SBFM

Sunshine Biopharma Spikes On Narrower Loss

April 01, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) shares are surging more than 86 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss for the full year on an increase in revenue, and an absence of one-time charges compared to the prior year.

The fullyear loss was $26.744 million or $0.19 per share, compared to loss of $4.51 million or $1.76 per share, a year ago. In the prior year the company had recorded a one-time goodwill write-off.

Sales for the period increased to $24.09 million from $4.345 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $0.11, up 85.95 percent from the previous close of $0.06 on a volume of 166,412,248.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBFM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.