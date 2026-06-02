Sunshine Biopharma Shares Jump 66% Pre-Market After Reverse Split; Canadian OK For Rivaroxaban

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) jumped 66% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2026, following the company's recently implemented 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 1, 2026.

Sunshine Biopharma also announced Canadian approval of its generic Rivaroxaban tablets of 2.5mg, 10mg, 15mg and 20mg strengths.

Rivaroxaban is the generic equivalent of the brand name anticoagulant, Xarelto, prescribed to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, and widely used to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Xarelto was first approved by the FDA in July 2011 for the prevention of DVT and PE following hip or knee replacement surgery and later expanded to multiple indications including atrial fibrillation and treatment of venous thromboembolism.

Theglobal marketfor Rivaroxaban is projected to reach $12.7 Billion in 2026 and expand to approximately $30.5 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.19%. According to IQVIA Pharmafocus 2028, Canada represents about 2.1% of the global pharmaceuticals market and ranks as the sixth largest worldwide.

Distribution across Canada will be handled by Sunshine Biopharma's wholly owned subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc. with Rivaroxaban shipments to pharmacies expected to begin in October 2026.

CEO Dr.Steve Slilaty, commented: "We are pleased to introduce Rivaroxaban oral tablets as the newest addition to our expanding portfolio of high-quality generic drugs. This approval strengthens our position in the generics market and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering affordable medicines that patients and healthcare providers can rely on."

Sunshine Biopharma currently markets 60 generic prescription drugs in Canada, with 12 more scheduled for launch in 2026. The company also continues proprietary drug development programs, including K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer and a PLpro protease inhibitor for SARS coronavirus infections.

SBFM closed Monday's trading at $2.39, down 5.94%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $4.00, up 66.59%.

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