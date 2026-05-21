Sunshine Biopharma Receives Canadian Approval For Generic Amoxicillin; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM), a pharmaceutical company focused on generic and specialty prescription medicines, announced that it has received Canadian regulatory approval for its generic formulation of Amoxicillin, one of the most widely used antibiotics worldwide.

A New Addition to Its Antibiotic Portfolio

The approval allows Sunshine Biopharma to introduce its generic Amoxicillin across Canada, reinforcing the company's strategy to expand access to affordable, high-quality antibiotics for patients and healthcare providers.

Amoxicillin is a penicillin-class antibiotic commonly prescribed for a broad range of bacterial infections, including ear and sinus infections, strep throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, skin infections, and dental infections.

Sunshine Biopharma's version will be offered in multiple dosage forms and strengths, improving accessibility for prescribers and pharmacists across the country. The company expects the product to begin shipping to pharmacies in August 2026.

Market Context

Global Amoxicillin sales were estimated between $4.9 billion and $5.9 billion in 2025, with projections reaching approximately $6.4 billion by 2031, driven by rising bacterial infection rates and demand for cost-effective treatments.

Canada represents roughly 2% of theglobal marketfor Amoxicillin.

Company Commentary

"We are proud to add Amoxicillin to our expanding portfolio of generic antibiotics," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma, noting that the launch aligns with the company's mission to deliver essential medications at competitive prices while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance.

About Sunshine Biopharma

The company currently markets 60 generic prescription drugs in Canada and plans to launch approximately 12 additional products before the end of 2026.

Sunshine Biopharma is also advancing two proprietary drug development programs:

- K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA candidate formulated in lipid nanoparticles for liver cancer.

- PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS-related coronaviruses.

SBFM has traded between $0.28 and $2.43 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.55, up 50.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.