SBFM

Sunshine Biopharma Falls 48%

April 17, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) are falling more than 48 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since it announced a one-for-one hundred reverse stock split. The stock split is effective from today and is intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Currently, shares are at $3.51, down 48.52 percent from the previous close of $6.80 on a volume of 2,086,248.

