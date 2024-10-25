Sunshine 100 Appoints New Secretaries Amidst Waiver

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. (HK:2608) has released an update.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Han Bin and Ms. Yu Anne as joint company secretaries, along with other key roles, effective October 25, 2024. The company has also secured a waiver for compliance with certain listing rules, allowing Mr. Han to be assisted by Ms. Yu during this transition. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s governance and operational efficiency as it navigates the financial markets.

