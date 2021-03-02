Sunseap, Tenaga form joint venture to trial Singapore electricity imports from Malaysia

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's largest electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Singapore-based solar firm Sunseap Group announced on Tuesday they intend to form a joint venture to trial clean electricity imports into Singapore from Malaysia.

The partnership will import 100 megawatt (MW) of electricity to be generated from renewable energy sources, TNB and Sunseap said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((roslan.khasawneh@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: roslan.khasawneh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.