Sunrun's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RUN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Sunrun. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $389,353, and 5 are calls, amounting to $196,928.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $18.0 to $50.0 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sunrun's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sunrun's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.5 $28.9 $29.5 $50.00 $118.0K 41 40 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $24.00 $108.0K 121 301 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $18.00 $61.0K 1.2K 0 RUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.41 $2.28 $2.34 $25.00 $50.3K 6.9K 215 RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $26.00 $46.3K 1 74

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sunrun, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,529,606, with RUN's price down by -2.1%, positioned at $20.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Sunrun

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.2.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Sunrun, maintaining a target price of $35. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Sunrun with a target price of $38. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Sunrun with a target price of $23. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $22. An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sunrun options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

