Sunrun Unusual Options Activity For September 17

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $46,170, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $486,323.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $25.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.16 $1.07 $1.15 $19.00 $114.6K 12.6K 1.0K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $17.00 $90.1K 69 161 RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.88 $2.82 $2.84 $18.00 $85.2K 4.2K 330 RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.14 $1.13 $1.14 $19.00 $79.9K 12.6K 2.3K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.2 $1.14 $1.15 $19.00 $48.5K 12.6K 1.5K

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,354,733, with RUN's price up by 4.32%, positioned at $20.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. Expert Opinions on Sunrun

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Sunrun, maintaining a target price of $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sunrun options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

