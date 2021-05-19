Markets
Sunrun To Install 80-amp Charge Station For All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sunrun (RUN), a home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, said that it has partnered with Ford Motor Co. (F) to provide installation of 80-amp Ford charge station pro and home integration system for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

Sunrun noted that Customers will also be provided with the opportunity to install a solar and battery system on their home, enabling them to power their household with clean, affordable energy and charge their F-150 Lightning with the power of the sun.

Reservations for the F-150 Lightning are open now at ford.com, and deliveries will begin in mid-2022.

Sunrun said it will provide customers with installation services and access to home solar energy systems.

