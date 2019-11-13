Sunrun Stock Is Falling as Hiring Trouble Hurts Growth

Sunrun said it is having trouble finding enough people to sell and install solar panels.

Sunrun stock was down 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company said it is having trouble hiring enough people to sell and install solar panels, leading to lower than expected growth in its customer base.

Sunrun (ticker: RUN), the largest residential solar deployer in the U.S., surpassed analysts’ expectations for earnings per share for the quarter, posting 23 cents versus the expected 8 cents. Its revenue of $215.5 million, disclosed late on Tuesday, beat expectations for $207.2 million.

But investors were clearly focused on growth in the company’s customer base. SunRun added 11,400 customers who lease panels from the company in the quarter. That was 300 more than the company added in the prior year, but not enough to impress Wall Street.

CEO Lynn Jurich blamed “labor shortages in both installation and our sales force.” The workforces for solar-panel installation and construction overlap, and high demand for workers after recent fires in California has made it tough to hire, she said on the company’s earnings call. With unemployment near historical lows, labor shortages have become a bigger concern in several industries.

Nonetheless, she said is encouraged by the overall trends in the industry.

“However, the strength of orders and the increasing value proposition from batteries and forced blackouts makes us confident in a 15% to 20% long-term growth rate of new customers with continued strong cash generation,” she said.

Others agree that the problem is temporary, though it may not resolve itself immediately.

“We continue to see this as a temporary issue that is already on the road to resolution within a few quarters as new hires are brought in to fulfill an order book that continues to grow at a fast clip,” wrote Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein.

