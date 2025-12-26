Is Sunrun Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped Over 30,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,787 shares for a transaction value of $655,740.00 on Dec. 22, 2025.

The sale represented 2.15% of Mr. Fenster's direct holdings, reducing post-transaction direct ownership to 1,492,139 shares.

All shares were disposed of directly, with no indirect entities involved; the sale followed the exercise of 50,000 options, with the remaining shares from the exercise retained.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Edward Harris Fenster, a member of the Board of Directors at Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), disposed of 32,787 shares via a direct open-market sale following the exercise of options on Dec. 22, 2025, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 32,787 Transaction value ~$655,740 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,492,139 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$30,200,893

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sell price ($20.00).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Mr. Fenster's typical trade size and cadence?

This 32,787-share sale matches Mr. Fenster's recent median sell size (32,787 shares) and represents 2.15% of direct holdings, in line with his median percentage of holdings sold per transaction over the past two years, indicating disciplined execution rather than deviation from historical practice.

This 32,787-share sale matches Mr. Fenster's recent median sell size (32,787 shares) and represents 2.15% of direct holdings, in line with his median percentage of holdings sold per transaction over the past two years, indicating disciplined execution rather than deviation from historical practice. What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?

The sale followed the exercise of 50,000 stock options, with only a portion (32,787 shares) disposed of to cover associated costs; the remainder of exercised shares increased Mr. Fenster's direct holdings, and 250,600 options remain outstanding (including vested and unvested awards).

The sale followed the exercise of 50,000 stock options, with only a portion (32,787 shares) disposed of to cover associated costs; the remainder of exercised shares increased Mr. Fenster's direct holdings, and 250,600 options remain outstanding (including vested and unvested awards). Was the sale opportunistic relative to recent market performance?

Sunrun shares closed at $20.24 on the transaction date, with a one-year total return of 100.4% as of Dec. 22, 2025, suggesting the transaction capitalized on recent strength but was likely driven by option exercise mechanics and Rule 10b5-1 plan parameters rather than discretionary timing.

Sunrun shares closed at $20.24 on the transaction date, with a one-year total return of 100.4% as of Dec. 22, 2025, suggesting the transaction capitalized on recent strength but was likely driven by option exercise mechanics and Rule 10b5-1 plan parameters rather than discretionary timing. What does the transaction indicate about Mr. Fenster's remaining ownership position?

After the sale, Mr. Fenster retains 1,492,139 directly held shares (valued at ~$30.2 million as of Dec. 22, 2025) and holds no indirect shares, ensuring substantial ongoing exposure to Sunrun equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/22/25) $20.24 Market capitalization $4.68 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.32 billion Net income (TTM) ($2.47 billion)

* 1-year performance is calculated using Dec. 22, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sunrun Inc. offers residential solar energy systems, including design, installation, sale, and maintenance, as well as battery storage solutions and related products.

It generates revenue through direct sales, long-term ownership, and maintenance of solar systems, leveraging both direct-to-consumer channels and partner networks.

The company targets residential homeowners across the United States as its primary customer base.

Sunrun provides integrated solar and battery solutions to U.S. residential homeowners through a combination of direct sales and partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

Board of Directors member Edward Harris Fenster's sale of 32,787 shares on Dec. 22 is not a red flag. The transaction was performed to cover the exercise price and tax obligations related to his cashing in 50,000 stock options as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

After the transaction, Mr. Fenster retained nearly 1.5 million direct shares in Sunrun. The fact he has so many shares and is not cashing them in, despite Sunrun stock's upswing in the latter part of 2025, suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the company's future.

This is telling since Sunrun shares have soared from a 52-week low of $5.38 in June to a high of $22.44 by October. Part of stock price rise is due to Sunrun's strong third quarter results.

Q3 revenue came in at $724.6 million, up from the prior year's $537.2 million. The growth in revenue resulted in Q3 operating income of $3.7 million, which is a significant turnaround from the prior year's operating loss of $127.8 million.

Sunrun's sales growth demonstrates its success in capturing customers. However, with its share price appreciation, the company stock's price-to-sales ratio of two is about double what it was at the start of the year. This makes now a good time to sell shares, but not the best time to buy.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company’s securities by its executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares by purchasing them at a set price.

Open-market sale: Selling shares directly on a public stock exchange rather than through private transactions.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts, that hold shares on behalf of an individual.

Rule 10b5-1 plan: A prearranged trading plan allowing insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid accusations of insider trading.

Vested options: Stock options that have met required conditions and can now be exercised by the holder.

Unvested awards: Stock options or grants not yet eligible for exercise due to unmet conditions or time requirements.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, accounting for different prices across multiple trades in a transaction.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 26, 2025.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.